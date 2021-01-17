Little Tokyo Mailboxes Temporarily Removed

Mailboxes have been temporarily removed on First and Second streets in #LittleTokyo by the U.S. Postal Service as it prepares for possible unrest during the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The addresses of the boxes are: — 250 E. First St., downtown Los Angeles — 252 E. First St., downtown Los Angeles — 330 E. Second St., downtown Los Angeles — 328 E. First St., downtown Los Angeles

“Postal customers in the Greater Los Angeles area, will see some changes as the city makes security preparations for the potential upcoming civil events,” according to a USPS statement.

The boxes were removed by Satuay morning, they will be returned “when safe to do so,” said USPS spokeswoman Evelina Ramirez.

Customers can find collection boxes in service or post office locations on the USPS website at: https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm