Mahalo to the National Guard

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Thursday personally thanked members of the Hawaii National Guard who helped provide security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Honored to meet and thank the Hawaii National Guard who came to D.C. this week to help ensure a peaceful transition of presidential power,” Hirono said. “Mahalo to everyone who has worked so hard to keep our Capitol and nation safe during this tumultuous moment.”

