Man Reported Missing from Long Beach Care Center

LONG BEACH — John Yoshimura (pictured) has been reported missing from Long Beach Care Center, located at 2615 Grand Ave.

“John went missing from his care home four days ago,” Lisa Okimoto, a relative, said on Facebook on Friday. “Has mental health issues but is non-violent and shy. He could be in the Long Beach, Bellflower or Gardena area. He is about 64 years old, 5’9 height and 200 lbs. He is family and we are all worried for him. Police report has been filed.

“Please contact the Long Beach Police Department or the care home (562-283-0502) if you happen to see him. Thank you so much.”

Yoshimura also needs his medications.

“It’s so cold at night and we aren’t sure what he was wearing or if he had a jacket or money,” Okimoto added. “He lost his mother in February of 2020. She was 99 years old and buried at Fairhaven Cemetery (in Santa Ana). We aren’t sure he’d know how to get there. Such a terrible time to be wandering around in L.A. right now.”

In an update on Saturday, Okimoto said, “Family just learned John tested positive for COVID. Please be safe and not approach him. Best to call Long Beach Police Department with his whereabouts (562-435-6711).”