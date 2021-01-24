Marrow Donor Drive in Palo Alto

Paul Goodman is currently battling ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) for the second time and is in desperate and urgent need of a bone marrow transplant.

Goodman grew up in the Orange County area playing basketball at OC Buddhist Church and participating in many other youth organizations. After graduation from UC Santa Barbara, he became a writer, director, editor and producer. His latest film is called “Evergreen” and was made during his first battle with leukemia.

The ideal match would be a donor who is 50% Japanese and 50% Caucasian, and between the ages of 18 and 44. However, donors can cross ethnicities and everyone is encouraged to register. To help find a match, a few drive-thru bone marrow registration drives have been planned in Southern California, plus one in Northern California on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Palo Alto Buddhist Temple, 2751 Louis Rd., Palo Alto.

If you cannot attend one of the live registration drives, you can also register by requesting an at-home swab kit. It takes five minutes to complete the registration form and “swab.” There is no cost and all postage is paid for for those ages 18-44.

To register:

• Text HOPE4PAUL to 61474 or online at http://join.bethematch.org/hope4paul. A swab kit will be mailed to you.

• Swab the inside of your cheek and mail it back.

Unlike blood, bone marrow is very hard to find a match for, so it’s important to have as many people registered as possible. 77% of all transplants are non-surgical and 23% involve an outpatient procedure. Your actions could save a life.

For more information, go to:

• https://youtu.be/WpyDQkTZLZQ — link to video Goodman made prior to his relapse about making the film while undergoing treatment

• https://www.ganbattepaul.com — for info on live drive-thru events and ways to register

• @notsogoodman – Instagram

• http://eighteastproductions.com — Goodman’s production company