Members of Congress React from Inside Capitol Lockdown

WASHINGTON — Asian Pacific American members of Congress tweeted the following reactions on Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the scheduled House and Senate vote to certify the results of the presidential election.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “Mahalo for everyone’s concern. I want to let you all know that I’m safe. I implore the president to tell his supporters to stand down for everyone’s safety and let Congress do our job today.

“To Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and everyone who’s joined them in their stunt to try and overthrow a free and fair election: it’s past time for you to stand down too.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “I spent my entire adult life defending the United States against enemies foreign and domestic. I could never have imagined this kind of domestic terrorism, spurred on by the president of the United States.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown, I am safe. But I cannot believe that it has gotten to this point, my heart breaks for our country today. Trump has enabled this behavior by peddling conspiracies and lies and incited violence. Every one of my Republican colleagues must condemn it.

“Trump encouraged and incited the violence we are seeing at the Capitol today as Congress was in the process of carrying out a fundamental aspect of our peaceful transfer of power. He deserves to be impeached tomorrow and should be barred from ever holding federal office again.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “As a white supremacist mob attacks Capitol Police and forces buildings to evacuate, the House GOP is inside encouraging more unrest by spreading completely disproven lies about nonexistent voter fraud.

“I am safe and in lockdown in the Capitol. The president and his supporters who are spreading lies about the election are responsible and they need to put an end to this incitement.

“These are the same lies that inspired this violence in the first place. He is an ongoing threat to lives and our democracy. Praising and defending these rioters is inexcusable.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance): “This assault on our nation’s Capitol is a coup attempt and all those involved should be prosecuted as such. Also, for those Dems saying we shouldn’t impeach DonaldTrump again? You are wrong.

“Now is the time for VP Mike Pence to start the 25th Amendment process.

“Dear DHS [Secretary] Wolf: You overrode local authorities and deployed your troops to protect Confederate statues and buildings last year. Where were your folks today to protect our nation’s Capitol?

“One person has reportedly been shot on the Capitol grounds. There is a direct link between that tragedy and Donald Trump’s incitement of the attempted coup today.”

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach): “Violence is never, ever the answer. As Americans we are blessed with the right to make our voices heard in support of our democracy, but turning to violence is always wrong. I am praying for the Capitol Police today, and am thankful for their work to keep us safe.”

Rep. Young Kim (R-Diamond Bar): “My team and I are safe. Thank you to our law enforcement who are putting their lives on the line. Peaceful protests are a First Amendment right and fundamental to our democracy, but violence is unacceptable. The chaos and violence we’re seeing at the Capitol must stop immediately.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “My staff and I are safe in a secure location. This violent attempt to overthrow our democratic process must stop.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento): “My staff and I are safe. The storming of the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and disgusting and needs to stop, immediately.

“Today’s violent and unlawful acts were an attempt to stop our democratic process. Let us be clear: our democracy will not be subverted by a mob, nor by a president. Congress will fulfil its constitutional duty and certify the results of the election. Democracy will prevail.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara): “Sheltering in Cannon [House Office Building]. Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power and now by his party’s Senate leader and VP. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today’s violence. Prayers for the injured.”

Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii): “Just want to let everyone know that I and my family are safe. We are all away from the U.S Capitol and Congressional Complex. Thank you for all your messages. Thank you also to our law enforcement for keeping my colleagues safe.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “I am safe and sheltering in place. I was one of a dozen representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.

“I can’t contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won’t be easy. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America.

“We will get through this because we are strong and resilient. Stay calm, we will too, and justice and peace will prevail. We WILL preserve and protect our democracy. I promise you that.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.): “The Capitol has been breached. Both chambers have been evacuated. This is not peaceful protest, this is domestic terrorism. This violence is direct result of Trump undermining our democratic process simply because he didn’t like the results. Shameful and completely reckless.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “I’m sheltering safely on the Capitol grounds as we’re witnessing the current acts of mob destruction and violence which followed the president’s urging and his refusal to accept the result of our fair democratic election even as the courts and senior Republican leaders have.

“Our country is better than this, our democracy is stronger than this, and we will move forward. But this is a dark day for our country.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): (Retweeting Trump saying, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful.”) “Peaceful? How dare he? He told them to come to the Capitol. He invited violence and put our colleagues, staff, Capitol police in harm’s way. There is no greater interrupter of peace and democracy than him.

“There were more officers here for BLM protests. Protestors today broke into People’s House, tore down barriers, damaged property and fired shots. I’ve never been scared for my life during BLM protests, i was terrified for my life today. I said ‘bye’ to family & I’m still hiding.”

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.): “This is a dark day for our democracy and our country. The Capitol is a sacred land in our nation and should not be a place under siege. I am safe but heartbroken by this assault on our beautiful Capitol and our democracy …

“We still have work to do and must come together tonight as soon as the Capitol is safe and finish the job of certifying this election. We cannot let these violent voices drown out our democracy. You’ve elected us to protect and defend Constitution, and we need to do exactly that.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): “For those asking, I am safe. Thank you. The U.S. saved my family from tyranny. I love it beyond words. Violent rioters desecrating the symbol of our great republic and obstructing democracy is a seditious assault on our nation. Congress should immediately resume work. I for one will never back down in defending America.”