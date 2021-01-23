Mental Health Help Sought for Suspected Vandal

Brian Wilson, the suspect arrested in connection with smashing windows in various Little Tokyo locations, including the Japanese American National Museum, Firm Building affordable housing, California Bank & Trust, Café Demitasse and Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, is still in custody pending the disposition of a probation violation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wilson was arrested Jan. 11 on a bench warrant issued a few days earlier for failing to report to his probation officer as required.

Neighborhood prosecutor Tia Strozier of the L.A. City Attorney’s Office relayed information about Wilson’s mental health to the deputy district attorney that handles probation violation hearings.

The judge has ordered a probation report and directed the defense attorney to look into the mental health program Project 180 for Wilson, according to LAPD Senior Lead Officer Adrian Lopez, who is assigned to Little Tokyo. The case is being held over until Jan. 27.

In addition, Lopez has reached out to LAPD’s Mental Health Evaluation Unit. An application for assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) has been forwarded to the L.A. County Department of Mental Health.

— Rafu Staff Report