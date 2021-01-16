Missing Man Located

John Yoshimura, 64, who was reported missing last week from the Long Beach Care Center, has been located, according to a family member.

“John was found yesterday and is being stabilized on his medications at UC Irvine,” Lisa Okimoto said via Facebook on Friday. “We only know that the police were called who then called EMS.

“We also learned that he had a false positive test for COVID and thankfully does not have COVID.”

Family members had expressed concern for Yoshimura’s welfare, as he has mental health issues and recently lost his mother.

“The family is so very grateful to this Japanese American group (You Know You’re Japanese American When … on Facebook) and Rafu readers for their prayers and support,” Okimoto said. “We don’t know who spotted him and made the call but we are so thankful.”