Music Mondays to Feature Motoko Honda

The next performance of the Japan Foundation Los Angeles’ Music Mondays series will be on Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. (PST) via Facebook Live.

The performer will be jazz pianist Motoko Honda (pictured). With stylistic influences ranging from jazz to Indonesian music and contemporary prepared and electrified piano, she is a musical force of nature, bringing a unique creative sound to her works. Her music transports audiences on sonic adventures that transcend the boundaries and conventions of traditional contemporary music concerts. www.motokohonda.com

Go to: https://www.jflalc.org/ac-others67-virtualconcert