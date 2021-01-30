New Home Delivery Service: MTC Kitchen Home Los Angeles

Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (President: Masatoshi Ohata) has launched MTC Kitchen Home Los Angeles, an online Japanese grocery store.

The new service delivers restaurant-quality, wholesale pantry staples, chef’s secret ingredients and restaurant supplies that elevate home cooking to the next level.

To better provide a home delivery experience, MTC Kitchen Home Los Angeles will deliver to select Los Angeles areas. More cities will be added in the future.

As consumer lifestyles change amid the state-mandated stay-at-home order and limited service offered by restaurants and businesses, home cooking, augmented by takeout and grocery delivery, has seen a resurgence. MTC Kitchen Home Los Angeles offers a curated line-up of professional chefs’ most loved food ingredients and restaurant kitchen supplies that every level of home chefs can enjoy.

Sign up for free now: https://home-la.mtckitchen.com

Mutual Trading Company Inc. is the premier Japanese food, alcoholic beverage, and restaurant supply specialist. Established in 1926, Mutual Trading is the Japanese food authority – true to the heart in upholding genuine Japanese cuisine traditions, and progressive in exploring new ways to provide innovative products and services.

Mutual Trading imports, exports, distributes and manufactures the top brands for retailer and food service customers. For more information, email Masaomi Abe or Kathy Kato at [email protected]