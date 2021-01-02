JANM: A Promise of Renewal in Year of the Ox

Happy New Year!

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors, the staff and the volunteers of the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), we wanted to wish everyone a healthy and hopeful new year! As we enter 2021 having endured the most difficult time, we look forward to the promise of renewal in the coming year.

In the Asian astrological calendar, 2021 is the Year of the Ox. The Ox is characterized by its reliability, perseverance, thoroughness and loyalty. Ox are known as good partners. This bodes well for JANM and our community in 2021. During the health crisis, we have been heartened by the resiliency of our staff and volunteers and the loyal support from our members and donors.

Understanding the importance of abiding by the health restrictions for the safety of our staff and volunteers and our expected future visitors, JANM has focused on maintaining connections to our supporters through electronic communications and online programming that we hope has engaged, educated, and inspired our audiences.

In 2021, JANM will continue to fulfill its mission to preserve and share the Japanese American experience as an integral part of U.S. history. Given focus on social justice in 2020, our role in providing a historical perspective on the failures of American democracy during World War II has never been more relevant or urgent. In 2021, our programs will continue to shine history’s light on the present and a more just future.

As one of the anchors of the Little Tokyo Historic District, JANM will maintain its partnerships with our colleagues to sustain the well-being of one of the oldest neighborhoods in Southern California. Japanese American history has taught us that during the most difficult times, our community will come together. When we are once again able to reopen safely, JANM will do its part to welcome back visitors to Little Tokyo in support of our business community.

There is much to be done in 2021 With the support of our members and donors, JANM will follow the example of the Ox to help navigate through the challenges of the coming year.

Working together as a community and as a country, we at JANM look forward to better days.

NORMAN Y. MINETA, Chairman of the Board

ANN BURROUGHS, President & CEO