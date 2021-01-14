New Year’s Traditions of San Jose’s Heinlenville, Japantown, and Pinoytown

SAN JOSE — Join Hidden Histories of San Jose Japantown as it explores New Year’s celebration stories and traditions as told by local Heinlenville, Japantown, and Pinoytown collaborators on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. PST.

Learn the stories behind the food and festive activities held in Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino American homes to celebrate the new year. This event will be a live webinar, held on Zoom, as well as broadcast live on Facebook. Webinar participants will have the opportunity to interact with the panelists.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_9aieh_sRSzyDXdssvQDYzw