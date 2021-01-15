Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 17, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We highlight the 10th Anniversary of Korematsu Day on Jan. 30. We show you the exhibit dedicated to Fred Korematsu at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose and talk to Karen Korematsu (pictured) about the lessons of her father’s case that still ring true today.

Then we highlight a winner of NBC Bay Area’s Project Innovation Grant Challenge. We talk to an Oakland-based nonprofit about the work they’re doing to help the most vulnerable small businesses as they navigate the effects of the pandemic.

Plus a performance by guitar prodigy Wilson.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).