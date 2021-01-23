Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 24, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to one of the Bay Area’s most familiar faces during the pandemic – Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UC San Francisco (pictured).

The FANS (Female Asian Never Smoker) Study at UCSF will look at the possible causes of lung cancer in AAPI women who have never smoked. The principal investigators show us the easy ways to participate in the study.

Dr. Patricia Hom is a lung cancer survivor and part of the community advisory board on the FANS Study at UCSF. She shares her experience and highlights the importance of participating in medical research.

Plus a performance by violinists the Horng Sisters.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).