Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 31, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, superintendent of schools for Santa Clara County, about how Silicon Valley Reads encourages us to connect through books and reading with a diverse selection of award-winning books and virtual events until May.

We talk to #1 New York Times bestselling authors and illustrator Nicola and David Yoon (pictured) about their new projects and “The Sun Is Also a Star,” a Silicon Valley Reads selection and major motion picture.

We highlight a winner of NBC Bay Area’s Project Innovation Grant Challenge. Hunger at Home connects surplus food with families and community members in need.

Plus a cooking demo with our own Lance Lew – he shows us how to make a traditional Lunar New Year dessert.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).