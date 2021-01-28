Open House at Orange Coast Gakuen

By SHOKO ARAKI

This year, Orange Coast Gakuen Japanese Language School (OCG) will be hosting an Open House (for fall 2021 classes) on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., virtually.

Japanese language classes are available for students ages 5 to 18 years of age and adults. Pre-school classes for students 3-4 years old are also available, including games, songs, stories, science, crafts, dance, and so much more.

During the pandemic, classes, cultural events and activities are presented virtually, for the safety of the students, teaching staff and parents. Language classes are offered in two tracks: Japanese as a Foreign Language (JFL) and Japanese as a Heritage Language (JHL). JFL classes are for students that do not speak Japanese at home, while JHL classes are for students who speak Japanese at home. All classes are presented in Japanese.

Classes include conversation, reading, writing, speech competitions, and academic presentations, as well as cultural events and activities.

To schedule an appointment for a virtual Open House, contact OCG on Jan. 30 at [email protected] Students registered during Jan. 30 Open House hours are eligible for half off the registration fees.

OCG is a weekend language school located at Grace Lutheran Christian School, 5172 W. McFadden Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649.

For more information about Orange Coast Gakuen, visit OCG at www.orangecoastgakuen.org, www.facebook.com/orangecoastgakuen, www.twitter.com/ocgakuen, or www.instagram.com/ocgakuen. To contact OCG, email [email protected]