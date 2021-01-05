Oshogatsu Goes Virtual

Happy Mizutani and Grace Shiba emceed the 23rd annual Little Tokyo Oshogatsu celebration held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, but with hope that a vaccine could be the start of brighter times in the future. The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California sponsored the event, which features performances by Taiko Center of Los Angeles and Namahage L.A., as well as presentations of dance and songs performed at Weller Court on New Year’s Day.

Kimiko Fujita, president of Orange County Japanese American Association, was among the dignitaries to offer greetings. Also appearing in the JCCSC video are Consul General Akira Muto, Carl K. Kawata of JCCSC, Paul Abe of Union Bank, Masatoshi Ohata of Mutual Trading, Richard Watanabe of Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California, Tomoko Sakurai of Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California, Brian Kito of Fugetsu-Do, Haruo Takehana of Pioneer Center, Yuko Kaifu of Japan House LA, and Hiromichi Ishige, former manager of the Orix BlueWave baseball team. For more information, visit www.jccsc.com.