Pacifica, Aspen, Northstar Issue Joint Statement on Former Keiro Facilities

In a joint statement to the California Attorney General’s Office, Pacifica Senior Living, Aspen Healthcare and Northstar Senior Living, the owner and operators of the former Keiro facilities, reiterated their ongoing commitment to providing senior care options that reflect the cultural heritage of the Japanese and Japanese American community indefinitely.

The three organizations recognize the importance of providing culturally appropriate language, food, and social activities that promote comfort, respect and dignity in a safe and nurturing environment.

Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Los Angeles and Kei-Ai South Bay Healthcare Center in Gardena continue to provide skilled nursing and rehab services for those requiring short- or long-term care. Pacifica Sakura Gardens in Boyle Heights continues to offer independent living and assisted living services. Additionally, Pacifica added a much-needed memory care unit to the Boyle Heights campus, offering a level of care that previously was not available. Together, these facilities provide a continuum of care to meet the evolving needs of aging seniors.

Since its opening in 1977, Sakura Intermediate Care Facility, formerly Keiro Intermediate Care Facility, has provided a unique, and financially challenging, level of care for seniors requiring skilled nursing care on an intermittent basis. In fact, only a few licensed intermediate care facilities in California remain open and the model has become obsolete. Serving primarily Medi-Cal beneficiaries, the ICF operates at a substantial loss. Pacifica has continued to fund millions of dollars in losses to keep the ICF operational, but this is not sustainable.

None of the current residents of the ICF will be evicted. In light of the unprecedented healthcare crisis related to COVID-19 and its devastating impact on seniors, Pacifica is developing a plan to partner with residents, family members, facilities and the community to ensure the availability of necessary services and safe care options to meet the needs of the Sakura ICF seniors.

Pacifica understands that the Sakura ICF staff have been an extension of family for residents throughout the pandemic. The dedication, cultural competency, and compassion of the Sakura ICF team has provided a safe haven for the residents at a time when family visits have been restricted. In addition to the residents, Pacifica is mindful of the impact that operational decisions have on facility personnel and remain committed to maintaining staff that contribute so much to resident care and safety.