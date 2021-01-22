Presentation on ‘Mihara’s Braille Board’

SAN FRANCISCO — 50 Objects and the National Japanese American Historical Society will present “Mihara’s Braille Board” on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST.

The program will feature slides and a live Q&A about Tokinobu Mihara, who arrived in the U.S. in 1920 and worked as a journalist in San Francisco at the Shin Sekai (New World) newspaper before the family was expelled from California in 1942.

He became blind while confined at Heart Mountain in Wyoming and invented his own Braille code, which was engraved on a handcrafted board (pictured) he commissioned at the camp. His sons, Sam and Nob Mihara, who were 9 and 11 years old when they entered the camp, and Tokinobu’s granddaughter, origami artist Linda Mihara, will the guest speakers.

Also participating will be Nancy Ukai of 50 Objects and Melissa Bailey of NJAHS.

Click here to register.

Read a related story, “Mihara’s Braille Board,” on the 50 Objects website: https://50objects.org