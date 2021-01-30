Presentation on San Jose Day of Remembrance

SAN JOSE — Hidden Histories of San Jose Japantown will present an online program about Day of Remembrance on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. PST.

Each year in San Jose Japantown, Day of Remembrance commemorates the signing of Executive Order 9066 and the WWII forced removal of Japanese Americans. It is a community tradition with its iconic candlelight procession, cultural performances, and speeches. But did you know how it started, or that its political and cultural energy came from the redress movement of the early 1980s?

Learn the “hidden histories” behind this important community observation, hear stories from original organizers on what it meant to them and how it continues to resonate with the community today. Just in time to help you prepare for Nihonmachi Outreach Committee’s annual Day of Remembrance later in the month.

This event will be a live Zoom webinar, simulcast on Facebook Live. To interact with the panelists, register here.