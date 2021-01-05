Raymond Hamada Sworn In as Member of Bellflower City Council

BELLFLOWER — Raymond Y. Hamada, a Sansei, was sworn in as a member of the Bellflower City Council on Dec. 14.

The oath of office was conducted virtually by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Puente Porras, a friend and fellow Kiwanis Club member.

Hamada was elected to the District 1 seat on the City Council in November, running unopposed in a special election. He was first appointed to the council seat in December 2018.

Hamada represents the city on the Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council and Transportation Committee, as well as with the California Contract Cities Association and the League of California Cities, of which he is also a member of the Asian Pacific Islander Caucus.

This past August, Hamada completed the National Leadership Academy, held by the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies in Washington, D.C.

He is a lifelong resident of Bellflower, a graduate of UCLA and a lifetime member of its Alumni Association.

Hamada retired as a municipal government executive and continues as a community servant as a trustee of Calvary Baptist Church Bellflower, chair of the board at the Los Cerritos YMCA, and a board member of Kingdom Causes Bellflower, Bellflower Kiwanis Club and Foundation, and Community Family Guidance Center in Cerritos.

“I am again honored and humbled to continue my role with Team Bellflower,” Hamada said during the oath ceremony. “Being a public servant is what I embraced many years ago through municipal government work. It’s about being a part of a community that works together to stay on a path of care, cooperation and collaboration.”

For additional information, call (626) 523-4650.