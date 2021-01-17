Reading of Poems by Hiroshi Kashiwagi

On Saturday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. (PT), the Grateful Crane Ensemble will continue its “Couples by Couples” reading series with “Poems by Hiroshi Kashiwagi,” presented by (pictured above) the late author’s son, Soji Kashiwagi, and daughter-in-law, Keiko Kawashima.

In total, 22 of Kashiwagi’s poems will be read, including long-time favorites “Tofu,” “Haircut” and “A Meeting at Tule Lake.”

Inspired by the poetry he read during the late 1960s, Kashiwagi would go on to write and read his poems for nearly 50 years. A frequent speaker at Day of Remembrance programs, his poetry would also be featured at numerous community events over the years.

His signature poem, “A Meeting at Tule Lake,” was read for the first time at the second Tule Lake Pilgrimage in 1975 (pictured below). His poem would go on to inspire generations of Japanese Americans over many years, thus earning him the title of “Poet Laureate of Tule Lake.”

You can view the reading by going to this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppQ8972fE4Y