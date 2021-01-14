Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition Condemns Attack on Capitol

The following resolution, passed by the board of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition on Jan. 11, was sent to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, to express outrage at last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the public officials who encouraged it.

Whereas, the coalition believes public officials must uphold the constitutional oath they take when they are sworn in to public office. They must faithfully execute their duties, and, to the best of their ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. On Jan. 6, 2021, we saw the results of violation of these constitutional duties by those willfully inciting and supporting that inciting of violence against the government of the United States; and,

Whereas, the coalition believes that even as Japanese, German and Italian men and women were being taken away from their families, without due process, and imprisoned behind barbed wire in the Tuna Canyon Detention Station during WWII, under Proclamation 2525, 2526 and 2527, the men and women continued to exhort their sons and families to remain loyal to the United States, and to fight the enemies of the United States; and,

Whereas, throughout their lives, those who were imprisoned never violated or called for violence to right these wrongs, but always honored the laws of these United States; and,

Whereas, the coalition, some who are descendants of those men imprisoned in Tuna Canyon, are now committed to the education of the harmful effects of lawless actions that led to the widespread prejudice of so-called “enemy aliens” during World War II, and would never dishonor or threaten the integrity of the democratic system, and would always defend the right to peaceful protests; and,

Whereas, we as a coalition remain committed to justice and equality and will always remain vigilant that no person or persons dishonor, or threaten the integrity of the democratic system, or imperil any branch of our government, or endanger the lives of our citizens; be it

Resolved, that the members of the coalition disavow any racist group or organization that espouses hate of any kind against any community; and be it further

Resolved, that the members of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition Board of Directors urge the administration and Congress to take appropriate action against those who criminally attacked our form of government and those who failed in their constitutional duty as set forth in their oaths of office; and be it further

Resolved, that a copy of this resolution be transmitted to Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), and our respective congressmembers and senators.

Signed by: Nancy Oda, president; Kanji Sahara, vice president, president pro tem; Hans Eberhard, chairperson; Donna Sugimoto, secretary; Kay Oda, treasurer; Nancy Takayama, assistant treasurer; June Aochi Berk, Claudia Culling, Russell Endo, Nancy Hayata, Ernie Nishii, James Okazaki, William Skiles, Jeannie Stirdivant, Sigrid Toye; and Lloyd Hitt, chairperson emeritus