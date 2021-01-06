Virtual Oshogatsu Matsuri

SAN FRANCISCO — Due to COVID related restrictions, the Oshogatsu Festival, now in its 50th year, will be held virtually this year on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/LikeJCCCNC).

“Although we’ll miss seeing everyone in person, we hope to still bring you some of the special traditions through videos and live demonstrations,” organizers said.

New submission procedure for Children’s Art Contest (preschool to 5th grade) — Theme: Year of the Ox. Entry deadline: noon on Jan. 18. Must be hand-drawn on 8.5” x 11” paper. Take photo of submission and email to [email protected] and include the artist’s name, age/grade and school.

For a commemorative Oshogatsu silkscreened T-shirt, send a light-colored T-shirt and $10 for shipping/handling (cash or check payable to Richard Tokeshi) to: Rich Tokeshi, 954 Lee Ave., San Leandro, CA 94577 by Jan. 18. One shirt per person. Include your name, email and mailing address. Image will be printed on front of shirt.

This event is sponsored by API Legal Outreach, Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, and Japanese Community Youth Council.