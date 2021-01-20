VOX POPULI: We Must All Speak Out

By JEFF MALONEY, Councilmember, City of Alhambra

The last time I visited the U.S. Capitol was in early 2019. As the heart of our democracy, it is a place that I revere and honor, not for the physical structure, but for what it represents.

Jan. 6, 2021, was the scene of one of the most disgraceful, embarrassing, and anti-democratic displays I have ever witnessed. I’m not an overly emotional person, but I am sad for our nation.

I realize no one is asking what a councilmember from a small town in Southern California thinks about this, but it is my duty as an elected official, a husband, a father, and a proud American to speak out.

This is unacceptable. We are better than this and we must ALL speak out against this and condemn this unlawful and anti-American behavior.

Starting with President Trump and his enablers, we must hold accountable all those people responsible for encouraging, fomenting, and tacitly supporting this criminal and seditious movement, whether at the ballot box or in the courts.

I know that these actions are not representative of all Republicans or even all Trump supporters. But now is the time for all proud Americans to speak up and speak out against this attack on the very fabric of our society.

Opinions expressed in Vox Populi are not necessarily those of The Rafu Shimpo.