Bay Area Day of Remembrance 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — The 42nd Bay Area Day of Remembrance will be held via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST.

This year’s theme: “Abolition! Reparations! Carrying the Light for Justice.”

Day of Remembrance commemorates President Franklin Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast.

Keynote speaker: Rev. Arnold Townsend, associate minister, Church Without Walls, and vice president, San Francisco NAACP.

Emcees: Dianne Fukami, award-winning filmmaker; Hillary Nakano, attorney and activist.

The Clifford I. Uyeda Peace and Humanitarian Award will be presented to Campaign for Justice: Redress Now for Japanese Latin Americans, represented by Bekki Shibayama.

The program will also include a video candlelighting ceremony/ a performance by Ito Yosakoi; and interfaith benediction by Japanese American Religious Federation.

To register: https://www.njahs.org/dor2021

For more information: (415) 921-5007 (voicemail), [email protected], www.njahs.org.

DOR funders: San Francisco Japantown Foundation, San Francisco Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Chapter of JACL, in memory of Greg Marutani.