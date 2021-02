SAN FRANCISCO — Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets in Japantown, on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Testing time for seniors (65 and older): 10 to 11 a.m.

Made possible with the support of Japantown Community Benefit Ditrict, Japantown Task Force and Japantown Merchants Association.

Pre-register at: http://sf.virusgeeks.com/testreg