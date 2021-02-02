Fresno County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

FRESNO — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Ronald Nagata, who went missing from his home.

Nagata, who lives in the 3100 block of S. McDonough near Sanger, was last seen on Jan. 29 around 5:30 p.m. by his caretaker. When the caretaker returned on Jan. 30, Nagata was gone from the residence.

Relatives were notified and began searching for Nagata. When they were unable to locate him, they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Nagata lives alone and has walked off in the past. He suffers from a medical condition and needs his medications.

The Sheriff Office’s Search and Rescue team has been called out and is currently searching the area.

Anyone with any information on Nagata’s whereabouts or who may have seen Nagata is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.