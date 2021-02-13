Giving Back to Mitsuru Grill

Mitsuru Grill owners Mamoru and Dora Hanamaru (center) receive a donation from Sean Miura (left) and Mia Barnett of Nikkei Progressives. Mitsuru Grill, located on First Street in Little Tokyo and known for its mix of Japanese and American cuisine, suffered a robbery on Dec. 22. Major damage was done to the doors and a cash register was stolen. Nikkei Progressives, a Little Tokyo-based grassroots organization, held a fundraiser and raised $3,000 to support the restaurant.

