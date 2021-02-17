Golden State Warriors’ Statement on Anti-Asian Violence

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors issued the following statement on Feb. 12:

“Lunar New Year, a time that has traditionally symbolized unity and prosperity for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, has instead been marked by multiple high-profile cases of anti-Asian racism and violence.

“In our ongoing commitment to promote racial and social equity, we cannot stand by without bringing these issues to the forefront of the conversation.

“As we continue seeking to create meaningful, lasting change, we are spotlighting organizations to provide immediate support to our local Asian community.”

The Warriors highlighted the following community organizations:

Chinatown Community Development Center (www.chinatowncdc.org)

Self-Help for the Elderly (www.selfhelpelderly.org)

Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce (www.oaklandchinatownchamber.org)

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus (www.advancingjustice-alc.org)