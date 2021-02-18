Hirono Statement on Nominations of Walsh as Secretary and Su as Deputy Secretary of Labor

WASHINGTON – Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) issued the following statement Feb. 10 after President Biden nominated Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as secretary of labor and Julie Su to serve as deputy secretary of labor:

“Mayor Walsh will refocus the Department of Labor on improving the lives and welfare of workers across this nation. His deep roots with labor groups and ability to build bridges and reach consensus agreements will serve him and the department well as they improve working conditions, protect workers, and advance fair and equitable benefits for everyone.

“Julie Su will be invaluable as the Biden Administration acts to assist workers and businesses struggling during the pandemic. An Asian American woman with immigrant parents, she is a trailblazer with a long-standing commitment to civil and workers’ rights. Her practical experience in managing a large labor department will help this nation begin to address protections for essential workers and the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on low-wage workers, women, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“Their leadership will be a welcome change after four years of an administration that was more interested in supporting corporations than working people. I look forward to confirming Marty Walsh and Julie Su to lead the Department of Labor, and to working with them to support our workforce during the pandemic and beyond.”