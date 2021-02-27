MemorialCare’s physicians and licensed volunteers distributed 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine to at risk seniors on Feb. 19 at Lakeview Senior Center in Irvine. Noriko Grettenberg, grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of seven, received her first COVID-19 vaccination at the center’s first outdoor pop-up clinic. “My grandkids and my family are my lifeline. I’m so happy to be vaccinated today. This has been a very challenging time. I’m very thankful to be alive and well,” said Grettenberg. (Courtesy of MemorialCare)

