JA United Methodists to Commemorate 79th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066

The National Japanese American United Methodist Caucus (NJAUMC) invites the public to take in a virtual worship experience commemorating the 79th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the mass evacuation and incarceration of Japanese Americans in the spring of 1942.

This virtual worship will take place on Friday, Feb.19, at 7 p.m. (PST), paralleling the date of Feb. 19, 1942, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the order that resulted in the forcible removal of 120,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast and into 10 concentration camps across the U.S. between 1942-1945.

The worship will involve clergy and laity from historically Japanese American United Methodist (UMC) congregations across the country. United Methodist Bishop Roy I. Sano (retired) will bring the message, “Never Again.”

To access the worship, go to the website: http://www.bmuc.org/dor