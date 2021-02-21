JAPANESE 日本語

Japantown Cultural District Logo Visioning Workshop

SAN  FRANCISCO — The Japantown Cultural District has partnered with Soko SF, a local lifestyle brand and creative incubator created by Ryan Kimura and Eryn Kimura, to design the JCD logo in collaboration with you, the community.

Help to create a city-wide logo representing the heart and soul of the Japantown community on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. PST. Zoom sign-up at https://jcdlogo.eventbrite.com.

If you can’t make it, take the survey instead: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf0HvwkE2y…/viewform…

