Keiro: ‘Dedicated to Safety, Well-Being of Residents at Sakura ICF’

The following statement was released on Feb. 2 by Keiro, former operator of the Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights.

Keiro remains committed to the long-term safety and well-being of all residents at Sakura Intermediate Care Facility (ICF), now owned by Pacifica Senior Living. With the contemplated closure of ICF, Pacifica has given assurance to our community that no ICF residents will be evicted during this pandemic. Keiro will continue to work with the ICF administration to help ensure that all residents are appropriately and safely cared for.

Once the current public health crisis subsides and if Pacifica determines that ICF is no longer a financially sustainable operation, Keiro will assist the ICF staff and Pacifica to meet Pacifica’s legal obligation to identify safe, affordable, and appropriate options to meet the needs of every ICF resident. Although this is Pacifica’s responsibility as a highly regulated licensed facility, Keiro commits to supporting the ICF administration to ensure that every resident is appropriately transferred and cared for.

Keiro has been monitoring ICF’s operations for the past five years and will continue to do so throughout the current public health crisis. We commend the dedicated staff at ICF working tirelessly to provide the best quality care for residents during these extraordinary times. Keiro remains in frequent communications with the ICF administration to underscore residents’ needs and continue providing necessary resources to maintain high-quality resident care in a culturally appropriate manner while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission among residents and staff.

For 60 years, Keiro has focused on improving the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American community of Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. Keiro provides a range of culturally sensitive programs and resources, in both English and Japanese, to meet the evolving needs of our aging community. In everything we do, we advance our mission through a person-centered, innovative, and collaborative approach. For more information, visit www.keiro.org.