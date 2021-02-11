Making the Case for Impeachment

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), one of the House managers of the case against Donald Trump, spoke Wednesday on the floor of the Senate in favor of convicting the former president and barring him from holding federal office again for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Stating that Trump “ran out of nonviolent options to maintain power” after losing the November election, Lieu said, “Let me be very clear — the president wasn’t just coming for one or two people, or Democrats like me, he was coming for you. For Democratic and Republican senators. He was coming for all of us. Just as the mob did, at his direction.” Lieu also spoke on Thursday.

