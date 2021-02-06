Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 7, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We’re celebrating Lunar New Year! We tell you about some fun ways to celebrate at home and Jenn Yee (@pastrywithjenn) shows us how to make a delicious staple of any Lunar New Year feast.

Then we talk to Yoyo Chan with the Golden State Warriors about how the team will celebrate Lunar New Year at their game against the Nets on Feb. 13.

Plus a performance by Firebird Youth Chinese Orchestra.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).