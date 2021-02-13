Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We highlight an initiative saving Filipinx American-owned businesses and providing meals for frontline healthcare workers and the community. Hear about how Filipinos Feed the Frontlines (pictured) is expanding to reach even more people in need.

The 10th annual Films of Remembrance is virtual this year, with a wide selection of films about the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans and a special screening of “Farewell to Manzanar” at West Wind Capitol Drive-In in San Jose.

We talk to the Asian Law Alliance about its efforts to have AAPI representation in local government.

Plus our producer Lance Lew shows us how to make a delicious Lunar New Year treat.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).