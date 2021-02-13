Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We highlight an initiative saving Filipinx American-owned businesses and providing meals for frontline healthcare workers and the community. Hear about how Filipinos Feed the Frontlines is expanding to reach even more people in need. Interviewees: Jason Angeles and Ronnie Taylor, restaurateurs and organizers.

The 10th annual Films of Remembrance is virtual this year, with a wide selection of films about the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans and a special screening of “Farewell to Manzanar” at West Wind Capitol Drive-In in San Jose. Interviewee: Kenji Taguma, president, Nichi Bei Foundation.

We talk to the Asian Law Alliance about its efforts to have AAPI representation in local government. Interviewee: Richard Kinda, executive director.

Plus our producer Lance Lew shows us how to make a delicious Lunar New Year treat.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).