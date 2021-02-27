Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We highlight a competitive art, video and essay contest encouraging API students to take pride in their identities and discuss challenges while responding to a theme. Asian Americans for Community Involvement’s “Growing Up Asian in America” contest is one of the largest youth celebrations of API culture in the Bay Area. Submission deadline is April 2.

We talk to a successful Bay Area chef paving her own way in the vegan food landscape. Chef Reina Montenegro (pictured) offers vegan Filipino classics on her online storefront, “Chef Reina.”

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region provides meals among other critical services to vulnerable seniors. Hear about their goal to raise $28,000 in 28 days through their “Feed the Soul” campaign.

Plus a performance by Genyukai.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11, 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).