Panel on Post-war Community Advocacy and Political Leadership

“Setsuko’s Secret Series: Post-war Community Advocacy and Political Leadership” will be presented by the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and hosted by the Japanese American Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Shirley Ann Higuchi, author of the new book “Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration,” will be joined by three prominent figures in the political and legal space: Former Assemblymember Warren Furutani, former U.S. Rep. Mike Honda, and lawyer Dale Minami.

Each has maintained the legacy of the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans. Their tireless leadership at the local, state and national levels has given voice and brought accountability to this egregious violation of civil rights that has had an enduring impact on the community and the nation.

Join a reflective conversation about growing up post-war, the activism of the Sansei generation, the redress movement, the current national crisis, and where we go from here. Panel discussion, moderated by KABC-TV/Channel 7 news anchor David Ono, will be followed by an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

Link to register for the Zoom webinar: https://bit.ly/39tonQl

For more information, email [email protected] or call (408) 294-3138.