Pictured on Sunday, a wreath was placed on the Space Shuttle Challenger memorial in Little Tokyo’s Weller Court by the Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka Memorial Board to mark the 35th anniversary on Jan. 28 of the 1986 disaster that claimed the lives of Onizuka and six crewmates. The monument, which includes a 1/10th-scale model of the Challenger and a plaque honoring Onizuka, was dedicated in 1990. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

