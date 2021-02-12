San Jose DOR: ‘Unifying Our Communities’

SAN JOSE — The Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present the 41st annual San Jose Day of Remembrance on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. PST online.

The theme of the virtual event is “Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities.”

Day of Remembrance commemorates Executive Order 9066, which led to the World War II incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

This year’s Day of Remembrance will address the erosion of civil liberties in wartime, what Japanese Americans had to endure during World War II, and what African Americans and other racial minorities face today. The event aims to bring different communities together in order to build trust, respect and understanding among all people and to renew the pledge to fight for equality, justice, and peace.

NOC proudly announces guest speaker Rev. Jethroe Moore II, president of the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP.

Tomio Hayase-Izu will speak about H.R. 40, a bill to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans. and why Japanese Americans and other communities should support it.

Alice Hikido will relate her own experience of wartime incarceration.

NOC keynote speaker Bekki Shibayama will share the recent favorable ruling for former Japanese Latin American incarcerees and its significance for other justice struggles.

Representatives from the South Bay Islamic Association, San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, and Wesley United Methodist Church will express their support.

The candle-lighting ceremony honors persons of Japanese descent incarcerated in American concentration camps. It will feature the voices of survivors of the camps acknowledging each camp.

NOC is honored to present a special program created by the incomparable San Jose Taiko (pictured).

It is a free event but donations are welcome. No pre-registration required. For more information and to make a donation, visit www.sjnoc.org, where you can view the program on the day of the event.