Save Our Seniors Rally to Be Held Outside Kei-Ai Nursing Home

Save Our Seniors is planning to hold a program and car rally outside Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center (formerly Keiro Nursing Home), 2221 Lincoln Park Ave., Los Angeles, on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

Organizers are asking Pacifica not to move residents from the Sakura (formerly Keiro) Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights to the Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Lincoln Heights.

SOS is making the following demands:

• “Stop all new COVID admissions at Kei-Ai L.A. and Kei-Ai South Bay” (in Gardena);

• “Do not evict, transfer, move or ‘persuade’ seniors at the ICF during the pandemic”;

• “Do not move ICF residents into Kei-Ai Lincoln Heights with a 79% infection rate. Full transparency”;

• “Make a commitment to affordable bilingual-bicultural care, a lifeline, not an ‘option.’”

Citing numbers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health as of Feb. 11, cumulative since the pandemic, SOS says that 111 residents have died, reflecting a 40% death rate and 79% infection rate at Kei-Ai L.A. and a 20% death rate and 93% infection rate at Kei-Ai South Bay.

The group is opposed to Pacifica’s plans to replace the ICF with multi-family housing, which would displace the seniors currently living there. The program will include remarks from family members, special guest performers, and a multi-denominational commemoration of those who have passed away to due to COVID-19.

No exit from cars allowed during picket. Program will be accessible from your cell phone. Social distancing will be enforced. Full-body PPE required for program participants.

For more information, email [email protected] or go online to https://saveourseniorsnetwork or SOS on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/3iPegKa