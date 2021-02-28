JAPANESE 日本語

Sawtelle’s Hurry Curry Closing

Hurry Curry of Tokyo, located at 2131 Sawtelle Blvd. in Sawtelle Japantown (West Los Angeles), has announced that it is going out of business.

The restaurant made the following statement on its website, https://www.hurrycurryoftokyo.com:

“To our loyal customers,
“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Hurry Curry of Tokyo after 33 years in business. We have lost our lease and will serve our last meal at the end of February.
“We are especially proud of our many excellent employees over the years who represented us so well and prepared and served what we felt was the best curry in Los Angeles. We are also proud to have been a significant part of the development of Sawtelle Boulevard from a sleepy street near the 405 to a powerhouse of dining. It is the street L.A. goes for Asian food…

 

“Lastly, thank you to our customers who have supported us through the years and we certainly hope to see you all, and serve you a last few plates of curry, throughout February.

“Would you like to help out? Below is our employee Gofundme link. 100% of the donations will go towards supporting our team members: Https://Gofund.me/57021572

“Thank you.”

The restaurant will close on Monday, March 1, between 1 and 2 p.m.

For future updates, follow Hurry Curry on Instagram or go to the website and sign up for the newsletter.

The restaurant’s biography: “Hurry Curry of Tokyo first opened its doors in our West Los Angeles location in 1989. After spending time researching Japanese curry houses in Tokyo in the 1980s, our goal was to bring the wonderful flavors and value of these popular restaurants to Los Angeles. Working with Japanese chefs from Tokyo, we developed our own original blend of 21 spices for our signature curry sauce. Our customers tell us this is why they keep coming back.
“Our stylish and exciting decor is highlighted by a selection of large, original color photographs depicting life and the ‘scene’ in Tokyo circa 1990. Our photographer spent a week in Tokyo and captured the essence of that vibrant city in daily life.”

