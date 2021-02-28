Sawtelle’s Hurry Curry Closing

Hurry Curry of Tokyo, located at 2131 Sawtelle Blvd. in Sawtelle Japantown (West Los Angeles), has announced that it is going out of business.
The restaurant made the following statement on its website, https://www.hurrycurryoftokyo.com:
“Lastly, thank you to our customers who have supported us through the years and we certainly hope to see you all, and serve you a last few plates of curry, throughout February.
“Would you like to help out? Below is our employee Gofundme link. 100% of the donations will go towards supporting our team members: Https://Gofund.me/57021572
“Thank you.”
The restaurant will close on Monday, March 1, between 1 and 2 p.m.
For future updates, follow Hurry Curry on Instagram or go to the website and sign up for the newsletter.