The Big Freeze

Former Terminal Islander Hisayo Matsumoto, 99, now a resident of San Antonio, Texas, keeps warm bundled up during the big Texas freeze of 2021, with no electricity and running water last week. Auntie Hisa got by with the help of a yutampo (Japanese hot water bottle). The family got a bit of a respite with the temperature rising from 10 degrees to 43 degrees (F) and all is well on the homestead, according to her daughter Grace Bennett, who noted that even though the electricity was out, the gas stove still worked and a nearby store and restaurants were open.

Tags