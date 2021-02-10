UCLA CHPR Releases COVID-19 Specialized Data for API Groups

On the heels of President Biden’s executive order condemning and combating racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders related to COVID-19, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released new data on its California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) Preliminary COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard that takes a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on Asians, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

The estimates are pooled data from July 2020 through September 2020 and represent a subset of questions that were asked in the 2020 CHIS to these racial and ethnic groups only.

“We wanted to pull specific data to add to evidence from our advocacy partners on not only the negative health impact COVID-19 is having, but also get at some of the resulting social and behavioral impacts,” said Ninez Ponce, PhD, director of UCLA CHPR and CHIS principal investigator. “Throughout the pandemic, CHIS efforts have been devoted to providing data on overlooked racial and ethnic groups, and we feel that it’s important to bring to light reported abuses, attacks, or unfair treatment, so that decision-makers can create the necessary policies to protect at-risk groups.

“According to the White House memorandum, an estimated 2 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have served on the front lines of this crisis as health care providers, first responders, and in other essential roles. President Biden’s executive order condemning xenophobic language and racism toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States during COVID-19 aligns with the data in our dashboard.”

Key findings include:

Hate incidents — 6.8% of Asian and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults reported directly experiencing a hate incident due to COVID-19 over the last 12 months. Of those who reported a hate incident, 63.7% reported a verbal abuse or attack and 22.4% reported cyberbullying.

1 in 4 (26%) Asian and Pacific Islander adults reported witnessing another Asian or Pacific Islander person being treated unfairly due to their race, ethnicity, or national origin.

Views on government during the pandemic — 51.5% agree or strongly agree that the city or local government has done a good job managing the COVID-19 outbreak; 21.9% disagree or strongly disagree.

On the other hand, only 18.8% agree or strongly agree that the national government has done a good job managing the COVID-19 outbreak; 63.3% disagree or strongly disagree.

Please check out tje other tracking dashboards: COVID-19 Rates and Risk Factors by California County Dashboard, COVID-19 Rates and Risk Factors by California County Data Table, and the NHPI COVID-19 Data Policy Lab Dashboard, which include COVID-19 infection and death rates across racial and ethnic groups, as well as data across various health and socioeconomic factors. You can access the Asian and Pacific Islander COVID-19 questions and data on the Estimates Dashboard.

The California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) is the nation’s largest state health survey and a critical source of data on Californians as well as on the state’s various racial and ethnic groups. Policymakers, researchers, health experts, members of the media and others depend on CHIS for credible and comprehensive data on the health of Californians.