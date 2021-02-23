Uyehara Nets 5 as APU Avoids Season Sweep at Concordia

Azusa Pacific avoided the season sweep against Concordia on Saturday afternoon in Irvine, claiming a 56-46 road victory.

Sophomore guard Paige Uye­hara scored five points in the win, to go along with two assists and three steals.

Molly Whitmore led the Cou­gars in scoring for the second straight night with 22 points while adding five rebounds and four steals. Kelly Heimburger put up her fourth double-double on the season with ten points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

The Cougars got off to a hot start in the first quarter, including a 12-0 run that began with 6:20 left in the first quarter. Defensive­ly, Azusa Pacific allowed just five points through the opening frame.

Azusa Pacific stayed hot in the second quarter by shooting 57% from the field, while also forcing seven turnovers on the defensive end of the floor.

Azusa Pacific held strong on defense in the final quarter to hold off the Eagles comeback run.

APU (8-4 overall, 6-4 in So Cal pod) will enter their final series of the regular season, as they meet Point Loma next weekend on Friday and Saturday.

— Courtesy Azusa Pacific Athletics

Hiraki Scores 9 Off Bench for Santa Clara

Impressive shooting all day by San Francisco was too much to overcome as Santa Clara lost on the road 87-64 Saturday af­ternoon.

Frosh guard Ashley Hiraki scored nine points with four re­bounds and a pair of steals in 22 minutes off the bench.

San Francisco seemingly couldn’t miss for much of the day, finishing at 57.4 percent from the floor and went 14-for-24 from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara opens the final week of the regular season with a visit from BYU Thursday.

— Courtesy Santa Clara Athletics