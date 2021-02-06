The Japanese American National Museum will present “What Does It Mean to Be Nikkei in 2021?” on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. PST.

In the winter of 2018, The Nippon Foundation in collaboration with JANM launched the Global Nikkei Young Adult Research Project to examine how young adult Nikkei around the world feel about and express their Japanese heritage. Analyzing the data from a worldwide survey and global regional focus groups, the project sought to obtain a deeper understanding of their similarities and differences, as well as their celebrations and challenges.

In this virtual program via Zoom, the project’s lead researchers — Dr. Curtiss Takada Rooks and Dr. Lindsey Sasaki Kogasaka — will share an overview of the final report findings and what it means for the future of the global Nikkei community. Participants will then have the opportunity to participate in small group discussions around the question: “What does it mean to be Nikkei in 2021?”

The main presentation will be in English with simultaneous translations available in Spanish and Portuguese. In addition to the breakout sessions, an optional opportunity for networking will be available following the program.

This program is free, but registration is required. Limited space is available, so sign up now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YLQQMTL

For updates and to find out about other Discover Nikkei programs, visit: http://5dn.org/dn-programs

This program is presented by JANM’s Discover Nikkei project in partnership with Department of Asian and Asian American Studies of Loyola Marymount University.