Save Our Seniors to Host ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Families at Sakura ICF, Sakura Gardens, Kei-Ai L.A. and Kei-Ai South Bay

The following announcement is from Save Our Seniors.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Pacifica Companies, international real estate developers and current owners of the facilities formerly known as Keiro Nursing and Retirement Homes, officially announced their intentions to begin ceasing of operations at the Sakura Intermediate Care Facility (ICF) in Boyle Heights.

Just ten days after the 79th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which mandated the removal of over 110,000 Japanese Americans from their homes, plans to transfer all residents of the ICF, aged from their 80s into their 100s, out of the facility to make way for its conversion to a market-rate, high-rental income property that will commence on March 1, 2021.

To this day, the existence of essential bilingual and bicultural senior care facilities is critically lacking in the United States, which is the reason why Nisei founded these facilities 50 years ago. That Kei-Ai Los Angeles is being considered as a destination point for these seniors is disconcerting to the families, as that facility is number one in the state for cumulative COVID-19 deaths. Conversely, the administration of the ICF has been stellar at preventing any outbreaks of COVID-19.