JAMsj to Present Tohoku 10-Year Anniversary Event

Where were you on March 11, 2011 the day of the Tohoku earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster? Are you curious how the area is managing these days? This look at the past, present and future of Tohoku will be joined by three separate panels and each will share their experiences and plans for Tohoku.

The Past will look at the aftermath of 3.11.11 with a video produced by Darrell Miho, followed by an introduction to the Iwate Tsunami Memorial Museum. Hazuki Kumagai, the curator for the museum, will join Mihol for a Q&A session.

The Present will look at Futaba Mirai Gakuen (Future High School) in Fukushima and how they are focused on rebuilding the area. Their vice principal and three students from the school will join us for a Q&A session.

The Future will look at two nonprofit organizations in the Tohoku area that are focused on educating and developing younger students through local programs and activities. The founders of Moriumius, Gentaro Yui, and Place to Grow, Angela Ortiz, will discuss their work..

Cost: Free, but donations are welcome to help support programs like this and JAMsj

Co-Sponsored by JETRO.